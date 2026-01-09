Grok’s AI image generator blocked for general X users after massive backlash

Elon Musk’s microblogging platform, X (formerly Twitter), recently made headlines as its image generator tool started manipulating images of women. After major backlash and pressure from regulatory action, Grok’s AI image generator and specific editing features have now been restricted to only paid X users. Therefore, the majority of X users will not be able to access the image creation and editing features in a move to reduce the misuse. Grok is now showing that its “Image generation and editing are currently limited to paying subscribers.”

This move will allow X to create a digital paper trail, tracking every image generated. This means the identity of the real-world users will be easily traceable via credit card or bank details. Hence, any illegal prompt or non-consensual imagery can now be directly linked to a specific individual, stripping away the anonymity. This may lead to a legal burden on individuals rather than the platform. Musk also highlighted that “Anyone prompting Grok to make illegal content will suffer the same consequences as if they uploaded it themselves.”

X is currently facing a threat of regulatory action in several regions, including the UK, as its Grok AI image generator was spotted creating nonconsensual sexual imagery. In the past 2 weeks, Grok has reportedly created several sexualised AI images of women without their consent. Many countries are also urging Musk to restrict the image generator until the issue is fixed. Now, reports claim that X could face fines and potential service restrictions in the UK as it violates its Online Safety Act.