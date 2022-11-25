Gujarat becomes first Indian state to get Reliance Jio 5G in all districts

Reliance Jio True 5G has been rolled out across all districts of Gujarat. This doesn’t mean that every corner of the state will offer 5G speeds. However, the True-5G coverage is available in all 33 district headquarters of Gujarat. Considering that 5G needs a more dense infrastructure than 4G, complete coverage may take more time.



Reliance pegs Gujarat as its Janmabhoomi and the strategic announcement acts as a dedication to the state. Jio has also announced that it will launch a series of True 5G-powered initiatives across Education, Healthcare, Agriculture, Industry 4.0, and IoT sectors in Gujarat and then extend it across the country.

So far, Reliance Jio has been made available in Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Varanasi, Kolkata, Pune, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Bengaluru, Faridabad and Gujarat.

Reliance Foundation and Jio are also coming together in Gujarat for a 5G-powered initiative named ‘Education-For-All’. Under this initiative, the organisation will initially digitize 100 schools in Gujarat. The companies have promised to connect the schools with JioTrue5G, a content platform, a teacher & student collaboration platform, and a school management platform.

Akash M Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, said, “We are proud to share that Gujarat is now the first state to have 100% district headquarters connected with our robust True 5G network. We want to showcase the real power of this technology and how it can impact a billion lives.

Jio users in Gujarat will be invited to Jio Welcome Offer on November 25. They will be able to experience Unlimited Data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost.

Jio True 5G uses stand-alone 5G architecture with Zero dependency on 4G network. Considering that Reliance Jio bagged the maximum number of spectrums during the 5G auction earlier this year, it offers the largest mix of 5G across 700 MHz, 3500 MHz, and 26 GHz bands.