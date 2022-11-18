Reliance Jio 5G is available in all Delhi-NCR regions; you’ll find it in these spots

Reliance Jio has announced that it is the first operator to provide True-5G services across entire Delhi-NCR region. The high-speed 5G network is now available in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and other major locations. Jio claims that its True 5G network can be accessed in major parts of Delhi NCR. The True 5G network from Reliance Jio first started rolling out in October. The company plans to cover most metro cities before the end of this year. Jio has committed to roll out its 5G network across India by end of 2023.

If you want to experience 5G speed, first you need to have an eligible 5G smartphone. Secondly, the chances of your 5G device catching 5G will be higher if you are around:



• Most residential areas

• Hospitals

• Schools, Colleges and Universities

• Government buildings

• High streets

• Malls & Markets

• High footfall areas such as tourist spots and hotels

• Tech-parks

• Roads, Highways and Metros

This is not an exhaustive list. Reliance Jio users might be able to access the True 5G network even in other places in Delhi-NCR.

Jio Welcome Offer

Another criterion to access the Reliance Jio True 5G is enrolling for the Jio Welcome Offer.

The Jio Welcome Offer offers Unlimited Data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds. In terms of cost, Reliance Jio is offering 5G speeds at no additional cost for now. Your 4G plans will work with 5G speeds.

Reliance Jio True 5G Features

1. Stand-alone (SA) 5G architecture with no dependence on 4G network.

2. Wide range of 5G spectrum across 700 MHz, 3500 MHz, and 26 GHz bands.

3. Carrier Aggregation combines these 5G frequencies into a single “data highway” using Carrier Aggregation.

Jio Spokesperson said, “Covering majority of the National Capital and NCR region is a matter of pride for us. Jio is expanding its True 5G reach at a rapid pace and has already rolled out a large portion of the planned True-5G network in this area. It is the only operator to be present across the entire Delhi-NCR region with True-5G services. The reason Jio engineers are working round the clock to deliver True-5G to every Indian is because of the transformational power of this technology and the exponential benefit it can bring to every citizen.”



