Gujarat’s new police control room to be powered by AI

The state of Gujarat has taken a monumental step in modernising its policing infrastructure with the inauguration of the AI-enabled 'NETRAM' Police Control Room (PCR) in Surat. Unveiled by Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, this cutting-edge facility represents a dramatic technological advancement for law enforcement. The primary aim of the 'NETRAM' system is to significantly increase real-time monitoring and enhance the efficiency of crime detection capabilities.

Advertisement

According to Surat Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot, the control room is directly linked to a total of 1,640 high-tech cameras strategically positioned across the city. This setup employs various specialised camera types, ensuring complete coverage and optimised monitoring effectiveness. Included in this massive deployment are highly functional automatic number plate detection cameras, which are crucial for tracking suspect vehicle movements; red light violation detection cameras, which automatically enforce traffic regulations with precision; and a substantial complement of general AI-enabled cameras designed for broader analytical surveillance tasks.

What truly elevates the 'NETRAM' system is its integration with artificial intelligence for proactive policing.

Commissioner Gehlot confirmed that the control room is actively connected to a comprehensive database of known and wanted criminals. The police have uploaded the vital information and corresponding imagery of these individuals into the AI-enabled cameras’ database. Using which, the system shall constantly compare the continuous, real-time video feeds with the stored data on offenders. Should the system detect any movement or sighting of a wanted person, the AI will instantly trigger an immediate alert to the control room operators.

Advertisement

This functionality transforms the police strategy from reactive to highly pre-emptive, enabling officers to intercept suspects swiftly and contributing to a safer environment for the residents of Surat.