Haier India launches S800QT QLED smart TV series starting at Rs 38,990

Haier Appliances India launched the Smart QLED Series S800QT. The series features a 4K QLED display and is available in four sizes: 75”, 65”, 55” and 43”. The starting price is Rs 38,990 and it is available across all channels. The biggest 75-inch TV in the new range costs Rs 1,27,990. The 65-inch variant cost Rs 79,990 and the 55-inch variant will cost Rs 56,990.

The QLED series uses quantum dot technology. However, it is offered at a more accessible price point. The company claims the TV will be able to deliver a wide spectrum of colours.

The series supports Dolby Vision Atmos for better viewing and listening experience. The TV also integrates with Google, offering access to a wide range of apps, content, and streaming services. It also provides curated recommendations based on your watching habits

For gaming, the TV comes with 120Hz refresh rate with DLG (Dual Line Gate) technology and 2GB RAM, and hands-free voice control with Far-field technology. The TV automatically detects the content and adjusts its refresh rate up to 120Hz.