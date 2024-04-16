scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Haier India launches S800QT QLED smart TV series starting at Rs 38,990

Feedback

Haier India launches S800QT QLED smart TV series starting at Rs 38,990

Haier India has launched the S800QT QLED Series, designed to enhance home entertainment with its 4K QLED display. The series, available in 4 sizes, integrates cutting-edge technology with captivating design.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Haier launches new QLED smart TV range in India Haier launches new QLED smart TV range in India

Haier Appliances India launched the Smart QLED Series S800QT. The series features a 4K QLED display and is available in four sizes: 75”, 65”, 55” and 43”. The starting price is Rs 38,990 and it is available across all channels. The biggest 75-inch TV in the new range costs Rs 1,27,990. The 65-inch variant cost Rs 79,990 and the 55-inch variant will cost Rs 56,990. 

Related Articles

The QLED series uses quantum dot technology. However, it is offered at a more accessible price point. The company claims the TV will be able to deliver a wide spectrum of colours.

The series supports Dolby Vision Atmos for better viewing and listening experience. The TV also integrates with Google, offering access to a wide range of apps, content, and streaming services. It also provides curated recommendations based on your watching habits

For gaming, the TV comes with 120Hz refresh rate with DLG (Dual Line Gate) technology and 2GB RAM, and hands-free voice control with Far-field technology. The TV automatically detects the content and adjusts its refresh rate up to 120Hz.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Apr 16, 2024, 5:34 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement