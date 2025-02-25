Haier launches made-in-India 4-door convertible refrigerator with AI technology; see price

Haier India has introduced the Lumiere Series, a groundbreaking addition to its refrigeration lineup, marking India’s first locally manufactured 4-door convertible side-by-side refrigerator. Equipped with AI-powered smart cooling, customisable storage, and premium aesthetics, the Lumiere Series is available in three finishes Mirror Glass, Black Glass, and Inox Steel.

Features of the Haier Lumiere Series

• Flexible Storage: A spacious 520L capacity, with a 90L convertible section, allowing up to 85% of fridge space to be customized.

• Convertible Storage System: Enables users to switch between fridge and freezer modes, expanding freezer space when required.

• India’s First Colorful Digital Display Panel: A vibrant touch panel for intuitive controls, enhancing both functionality and aesthetics.

• Smart Sense AI Technology: Adapts to user habits, optimizing cooling while reducing energy consumption.

• Wi-Fi Connectivity: Allows remote temperature control and smart inventory management via smartphones.

• Sunlit LED Interior: India’s largest surface display LED panel (2x2 ft.) for enhanced visibility.

• My Zone Customization: Dedicated storage with adjustable Cheese, Beverage, and Spice Modes to preserve taste and freshness.

• Anti-Bacterial Technology (ABT): Eliminates 99.99% of bacteria for extended food freshness.

Commenting on the launch, NS Satish, President - Haier Appliances India, said, “We take immense pride in revolutionizing the Indian home appliance industry with the launch of India’s first locally manufactured 4-door refrigerator. This milestone reflects Haier’s unwavering commitment to customer-inspired innovation and technological excellence. The Lumiere series is more than just an appliance—it represents a new era of intelligent, design-forward, and high-performance refrigeration, tailored to the evolving needs of modern and premium Indian consumers. At Haier India, we continue to redefine industry standards by delivering offerings that blend convenience, efficiency, and cutting-edge advancements, reinforcing our position as a leader in the market.”

The Haier Lumiere Series starts at Rs 1,24,490 and is available via Haier’s official website, leading e-commerce platforms, and major retail outlets across India.