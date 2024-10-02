Havells Studio Meditate AP 250 review: Breathing easy with style

In the concrete jungles of our modern cities, clean air is increasingly becoming a luxury rather than a given. With air pollution levels soaring, investing in an air purifier is no longer a luxury but a necessity, especially if you live in a metro city like Delhi or Mumbai, where the air quality index (AQI) frequently plunges into hazardous territory.

As a journalist with a penchant for gadgets that blend seamlessly into modern homes, I've always been on the lookout for an air purifier that's not just effective but also aesthetically pleasing. Enter the Havells Studio Meditate AP 250. This sleek and stylish air purifier promises to deliver a breath of fresh air while complementing your home décor. But does it live up to its promises?

First Impressions: A Design That Doesn't Scream 'Air Purifier'

One of the first things that struck me about the Meditate AP 250 was its elegant, minimalist design. Unlike many air purifiers that resemble bulky industrial equipment, the Meditate AP 250 boasts a cylindrical shape with a white finish and a wooden base, giving it a contemporary and sophisticated look. It easily blended into my living room, looking more like a stylish home décor piece than a functional appliance.

SpaceTech Air Purification: From Space to Your Living Room

Havells touts the Meditate AP 250's "revolutionary SpaceTech Air Purification Technology," claiming it's inspired by the technology used on the International Space Station. While I can't verify the ISS connection, the technology itself is impressive. It combines a HEPA H14 filter, a carbon filter, and a titanium dioxide module with UV-C and UV-A light to eliminate a wide range of pollutants, including PM2.5, PM10, VOCs, bacteria, and fungal spores.

Performance: A Breath of Fresh Air

The Meditate AP 250 has a CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) of 250 cubic meters per hour, making it suitable for rooms up to 35 square meters in size. During my testing, I noticed a significant improvement in air quality within my living room (approximately 25 square meters). The air felt noticeably cleaner and fresher, and the persistent musty odour that plagued my apartment, especially during the monsoon season, was significantly reduced.

Smart Features and App Control

The Meditate AP 250 comes with a unique portable AQI indicator that doubles as a remote control. This nifty device not only displays the air quality in your immediate vicinity but also allows you to control the purifier's settings from anywhere in the room.

The purifier also connects to the Havells SYNC app, which lets you control the device remotely, monitor air quality, set schedules, and receive filter replacement notifications. You can even control the Meditate AP 250 with voice commands using Alexa or Google Assistant.

Verdict

The Havells Studio Meditate AP 250 is a stylish and effective air purifier that's perfect for modern homes. Its sleek design, advanced purification technology, and smart features make it a compelling choice. While it might be pricier than some competitors, the combination of aesthetics, performance, and ease of use makes it a worthwhile investment for those seeking clean and fresh air in a stylish package.