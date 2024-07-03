'Hello Mr Musk. I am Molly from China': Elon Musk responds to young Tesla owner's unique bug report

Elon Musk recently turned to X (formerly Twitter) to help Molly, a young Tesla owner from China, who reported a bug with her car's screen. In an adorable video, Molly explained the issue she encountered while drawing on the screen.

In the clip, Molly says, "Hello Mr. Musk. I am Molly from China. I have a question about your car. When I draw a picture, sometimes the lines disappear like this. You see it? So can you fix it? Thank you." She demonstrates how the previous lines and markings vanish as she continues drawing. The video caption read, "Molly decided to report an important bug to Mr. Musk @elonmusk #Tesla $tsla."

Elon Musk noticed Molly's video and responded with a simple, "Sure."

The post quickly went viral, racking up over a million views and over 16,000 likes. Users praised Molly's effort and Musk's quick response to address the issue, no matter how small it is.

Meanwhile, Musk announced that he is working on Tesla's fourth master plan. On June 18, he shared on X that he is actively working on "Tesla Master Plan Part Four," confidently adding that "it will be epic."

Tesla's master plans have historically guided the company's future strategy. The first plan was released in August 2006, followed by the second in July 2016, and the third in March last year. Musk's announcement has generated excitement and curiosity among Tesla enthusiasts.

Tesla is often considered an automobile company but Elon Musk has clarified that it is more of a robotics company. One of the biggest and awaited announcements from Tesla is the launch of the Optimus humanoid robot. The CEO has revealed the second iteration of the robot earlier this year showing more dexterity with the arms. Musk has also hinted at a price point for the Optimus humanoid. He said that the robot should cost around $10,000 (roughly Rs 8.35 lakh) at high production scales.