High-risk warning for Apple devices issued by CERT-In issues, following similar advisory for Samsung

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has raised a red flag for Apple product users, issuing a high-risk warning highlighting numerous vulnerabilities that could jeopardise user data and device security.

The advisory, issued on Friday, pointed to critical weaknesses that may grant attackers access to sensitive information, execute arbitrary code, bypass security protocols, induce denial-of-service (DoS) conditions, override authentication, gain heightened privileges, and launch spoofing attacks on targeted systems.

In a statement released by CERT-In, they highlighted, "Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Apple products which could allow an attacker to access sensitive information, execute arbitrary code, bypass security restrictions, cause denial of service (DoS) conditions, bypass authentication, gain elevated privileges, and perform spoofing attacks on the targeted systems."

The range of affected products encompasses iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, watchOS, and the Safari browser, raising concerns across various Apple devices.

This warning comes hot on the heels of a similar cautionary note issued earlier in the week by the Centre, alerting users to potential vulnerabilities in Samsung Galaxy phones. CERT-In underscored the risks posed by multiple vulnerabilities in Samsung products, enabling attackers to bypass implemented security restrictions, access sensitive information, and execute arbitrary code on the targeted systems.

In the CERT-In notification, specific mention was made of vulnerabilities in Samsung Mobile Android versions 11, 12, 13, and 14, emphasizing the breadth of the potential risk.

Also Read Indian govt alerts Samsung users to update their smartphones immediately; here’s why