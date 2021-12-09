HMD Global commences exports of India-made Nokia 105

To support demand in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, HMD Global, the official licensee of Nokia, has commenced export of its made-in-India Nokia 105. Currently exporting to UAE, the company plans to further extend exports to otter markets. According to the company, feature phones continue to attract a dedicated base of consumers who want low-cost mobile phones with basic utility, multiple days of battery power and strong build quality. Due to which feature phones enjoy a strong demand worldwide.

Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice President, India & MENA HMD Global, says "HMD Global considers India as a strategically important market, not only from a growth potential but also as a key manufacturing hub. We have been manufacturing our key devices in India for years and fully support the Government of India's vision of Make in India. We are proud to announce that we will now be starting export of our Made in India devices as well, starting with Nokia 105, the most popular feature phone globally."

The Nokia 105 is manufactured by HDM Global's ODM partner based in Sriperumbudur, Chennai. The company also has a multi original-device-manufacturing strategy. And is working with different contract manufacturing partners, including FIH, Rising Star (RSMI) which makes Nokia-branded feature phones and Lava Mobiles which makes Nokia-branded smartphones.

The company has been aggressively expanding its product offerings in India and had launched Nokia 6310 and Nokia 110 4G a few months ago. It had also introduced Nokia C01 Plus (an affordable Android smartphone in September this year and the Nokia T20 Tablet for Rs 15,499 last month. As per IDC, Nokia had a 28.2 per cent market share in the feature phone segment in quarter 3 of 2021.

