HMD Global launches new Nokia G60 smartphone at Rs 29,999; details here

HMD Global announced the launch of the new G-series smartphone Nokia G60 5G. The new Nokia G60 5G, the company claims, is the most eco-friendly G-series device to date. The device has been built using 100 per cent recycled polycarbonate back and 60 per cent recycled polycarbonate frame. With the new Nokia G60 5G, HMD Global promises to provide three years of OS upgrades, monthly security updates, and a two-year warranty.

Pricing and Availability

The Nokia G60 5G is available in India for pre-booking on Nokia.com & other major retail outlets from November 7. HMD Global has announced that there is a limited period offer of Free Nokia Wired Buds worth Rs 3,599 for those who pre-book the device. The Nokia G60 will be launched across select retail counters, Nokia.com and online portals from November 8. Nokia G60 5G is available in Black and Ice color at Rs 29,999 for a 6/128GB memory variant.

Apart from supporting 5G NSA architecture deployed by Indian telcos also supports Jio True 5G SA network, Nokia G60 also supports, Jio True 5G. The phone supports 700 MHz & 3500 MHz and supports Carrier Aggregation for combining multiple frequencies in a single “Data Highway”.

The Nokia G60 5G comes with a 50MP triple camera. The phone comes with a AI SuperPortrait feature, which the company claims it offers better selfies even for a group shot. The phone also gets Dark Vision low light photography. There’s a separate Night Mode 2.0 for city skyline shots at night. The camera setup also comes with an ultra-wide-angle lens.

The phone comes with a 6.58-inch FullHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is protected with the help of a Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The Nokia G60 5G also comes with the GoPro Quik App preinstalled for better compatibility with GoPro cameras.

The device is powered by Snapdragon 695 chipset. The chipset allows 5G connectivity. Additionally, the phone supports 20W fast charging. The Nokia G60 comes with a 4500 mAh battery unit.

Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice President- India & MENA, HMD Global, “At HMD Global, home of Nokia phones, we are working hard on our business wide pledges which shows our commitment to work harder to protect tomorrow. Reducing environmental impact, and prioritising sustainability, Nokia G60 5G is built from a high percentage of recycled materials with the longest software support yet in the G-series. It brings longevity promises to the many, not the few to help people keep their devices for longer which allows more customers access to 5G technology and the opportunity to future-proof their phones. We have designed a proposition that specifically helps consumers keep their phone for longer with our promises; 2-day battery, three years of monthly security updates and three versions of Android to ensure your device is up to date.”