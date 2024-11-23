Honda Activa Electric teases swappable batteries ahead of launch

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has teased additional details about its highly anticipated Activa Electric scooter, set to launch on November 27, 2024. The latest glimpses reveal dual swappable battery packs and exciting tech upgrades, promising to redefine the electric scooter segment.

Honda’s latest teaser confirms that the Activa Electric will feature two swappable battery packs, likely utilizing the company’s Mobile Power Pack technology. This design allows users to quickly replace depleted batteries at designated swapping stations, reducing downtime and making the vehicle more practical for urban commuting.

The concept of interchangeable batteries was earlier showcased in the Benly e electric scooter at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2024, which had a similar battery setup. The Activa Electric may incorporate this proven system to deliver reliability and ease of use.

In another teaser, Honda hinted at two variants of the Activa Electric. The base model is expected to come with a basic TFT display panel, while the premium variant will sport a multi-colour screen interface. The advanced display will provide key information such as battery charge status, range, current speed, and riding mode.

Reports suggest that the Activa Electric will deliver a range of approximately 104 kilometres in standard riding mode, with a possible sport mode for enhanced power delivery. The powertrain is speculated to feature a swingarm-mounted motor, optimising weight distribution and improving handling.

The higher-spec variant is rumoured to include features such as turn-by-turn navigation and music playback controls, along with standard LED lighting across both models. Additionally, the removable battery setup aims to simplify charging and align with Honda’s broader electric mobility vision.

While HMSI has not disclosed pricing, market analysts anticipate a competitive price tag to position the Activa Electric as a leader in its segment. The company’s recent teasers have generated significant buzz, reinforcing the Activa brand’s reputation for innovation and reliability.