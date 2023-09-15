Honor 90 5G launched in India with 200-megapixel camera; see price and full specs

The Honor 90 5G has been launched in India on a Thursday, boasting impressive features. The Honor 90 5G will be available in three colours: Diamond Silver, Emerald Green, and Midnight Black.

On the camera front, it features a 200-megapixel primary sensor with Honor Image Engine support, a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens, accompanied by an LED flash unit. Selfies and video calls are handled by a 50-megapixel sensor located in a centrally aligned hole-punch slot at the top of the display.

In terms of specifications and features, the device boasts a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution (2664 x 1200 pixels), a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, and a peak brightness of 1,600 nits. It's powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, paired with an Adreno 644 GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone runs on Android 13-based Magic OS 7.1.

Powering the device is a 5,000mAh battery with 66W wired fast charging support. The phone offers a range of connectivity options, including 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, and USB Type-C. In terms of size, the handset measures 161.9mm x 74.1mm x 7.8mm and weighs 183 grams.

As for pricing and availability, the Honor 90 5G is priced starting at Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model, while the 12GB + 512GB version is listed at Rs. 39,999. Early birds can snag the phone at special prices of Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 29,999 for these variants, respectively.

The phone will be up for purchase in India from September 18 at 12 PM IST via the official website and Amazon. Shoppers can enjoy a Rs. 2,000 exchange discount on the e-commerce platform, and those using ICICI and SBI cards will receive an additional instant discount of Rs. 3,000. There's also a 30-day exchange option for buyers.

Also Read

Battle of the billionaires: Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg cage match could make over $1 billion

Chandrayaan-3 poised to unlock future energy source on the moon; know all about it