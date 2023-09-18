Honor 90 first sale today: Check out all the offers, specs, other details

Honor has made a comeback to the Indian market with the new Honor 90 smartphone. The new smartphone will be going on its first sale in India today. The sale will go live on Amazon at 12 PM and the company is offering a host of offers in order to make the deal more attractive. The Honor 90 will end the drought of Honor brand in India after a long 3-year wait. The phone is placed in premium-mid-range segment with competition from OnePlus, Samsung, Nothing and more.

Price and Offers

The first sale is happening today at 12 PM. Amazon has already put up a dedicated page for the device. The page also lists various offers available to the buyers.

The Honor 90 has been launched at a price of Rs 37,999 for 8GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The variant with 12GB RAM and 512 GB of storage is priced at Rs 39,999.

Amazon is offering an instant bank discount of Rs 3,000 for ICICI Bank and SBI card holders. The offer is available for credit card, debit card holders and EMI transactions.

The company is also offering an exchange bonus of Rs 2,000 on older phones. The company is also offering a launch discount or coupon worth Rs 5000 which can bring down the price to under Rs 30,000.

Colours: The device is available in three distinct colors namely, Diamond Silver, Emerald Green, and Midnight Black.

Camera details:

A 200-megapixel primary sensor supported by the Honor Image Engine.

A 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens.

A 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. These are complemented by an LED flash unit.

Front Camera For selfies and video calls, the device is equipped with a 50-megapixel sensor housed in a centrally aligned hole-punch slot at the top of the display.

Battery: The Honor 90 5G is powered by a large 5000mAh battery. It supports 66W SuperCharge technology, which allows the smartphone to charge from zero to 100% in just 45 minutes.

Display: The device sports a 6.7-inch Quad-Curved AMOLED display. The display supports a resolution of 2664x1200 pixels, covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, and can display up to 1.07 billion colours.

Chipset: The Honor 90 5G is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset. The company claims that the chipset is able to provide a balance of performance and efficiency.

