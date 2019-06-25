Honor 9X leaked specifications reveal Kirin 810, triple rear camera, fast charging

Leaks last week revealed that a new smartphone, dubbed the Honor 9X Pro, is in the works. The same leakster has now come up with specifications of an Honor 9X which show some interesting features. Both Honor 9X and Honor 9X Pro are expected to be revealed together as the successors to the Honor 8 family of smartphones.

Last week, tipster @RODEN950 had revealed the specifications of the Honor 9X Pro on his Twitter handle. He now has posted a tweet on his handle with rumoured specifications of the Honor 9X. The tweet suggests that the Honor 9X will come with a LCD display measuring between 6.5-inch and 6.7-inch, same as the Honor 9X Pro.

The leaks indicates that the Honor 9X will sport a triple camera setup at the back with a 24MP primary shooter, an 8MP super wide angle camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera is expected to be 20MP unit.

On the performance front, the leaks suggest that the Honor 9X is likely to come with the HiSilicon Kirin 810 SoC, which is the successor of the previous generation Kirin 710 processor. No details about the memory capabilities of the device are available yet.

The leak suggest that the Honor 9X might come with a massive 3,750mAh battery. To charge it, the device is expected to come with 10W fast charge capabilities.

Earlier reports had suggested that the Honor 9X Pro is likely to come with the top-end Kirin 980 processor, as well as a quad camera set up with a 48MP primary shooter, an 8MP super wide angle lens, a 2 MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera on the Pro device might be a 25MP camera with a probable punch-hold design.

