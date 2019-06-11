Honor 20 Pro, Honor 20 and Honor 20i launched in India; here're the specs, features, price in India

Huawei's sub-brand launched Honor 20 series smartphones in India today at an event in New Delhi. The Honor 20 series phones include Honor 20 Pro, Honor 20 and Honor 20i. The Chinese company had launched Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro last month at an event in London. Honor 20i was also launched in China in April. All the three models will be available in India on Flipkart and also on the company's own eStore.

According to Honor, Flipkart will begin selling Honor 20 from June 25. On the other hand, the Honor 20i will be made available from June 18 via Flipkart and other offline retailers. However, Honor hasn't said much about the availability of Honor 20 Pro and has just said that the phone will be available "very soon."

As far as pricing is concerned, Honor 20 is priced at Rs 32,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant. The Honor 20 Pro will retail in India at Rs 39,999 for thethe 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage option. The cheapest Honor device, however, will be the Honor 20i and will take on Redmi series devices in India. The Honor 20i is priced at Rs 14,999 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.

Get the all new #HONOR20Series loaded with oh-so-amazing AI quad camera. HONOR 20i sale starts June 18, 2019. See the world for the first time #HONOR20Seriespic.twitter.com/mfxJRTskUX - Honor India (@HiHonorIndia) June 11, 2019

Honor 20 Pro will be made available in the sole Phantom Blue colour in India. The Honor 20 will be available in Midnight Black and Sapphire Blue colours. Colours like Gradient Red, Gradient Blue, and Magic Night Black colours will come with Honor 20i.

As for the specifications, Honor 20 Pro is powered by the 7nm Kirin 980 processor with dual-NPU and up to 8GB of RAM. Inbuilt storage is offered up to 256GB. The regular Honor 20 also runs on a HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC, paired with dual-NPU, GPU Turbo 3.0, and 6GB of RAM. The Honor 20i, on the other hand, is powered by the octa-core Kirin 710F SoC paired with the Mali G51MP4 GPU, up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Design wise, there isn't much difference between Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro. Both the models have a 6.26-inch "All-view" IPS LCD with a 4.5mm hole punch in the top-left corner for selfies. Honor had bragged about having the smallest punch-hole in the category with a screen-tobody ratio of 91.6%. The punch-hole display of both Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro holds the 32MP selfie sensor. At the back, Honor 20 Series comes with a V-shaped color gradient with a gleaming effect. The company is calling the design on the back their "Dynamic Holographic Design".

For Optics, Honor 20 Pro and Honor 20 have a quad camera setup. Honor 20 Pro comes with a primary 48-MP Sony IMX586 sensor. The secondary 16-MP super-wide-angle camera comes with f/2.2 aperture and a 117-degree angle lens. There is also an 8-MP telephoto camera. For selfies, there is a 32-MP selfie snapper. The budget Honor 20i comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 24-MP main camera, 8-MP ultra-wide camera and another 2-MP depth sensor. On the front, there is a 32-MP camera with support for HDR, portrait mode, and face unlock for authentication.

