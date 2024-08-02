Honor Magic 6 Pro 5G to launch in India today: How to watch livestream; expected specs, price

HTech is set to launch its Honor Magic 6 Pro in India today at 12.30 pm. The company has confirmed that this handset will come with an “AI Motion Sensing Falcon Camera” with 180MP telephoto camera. It will come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, a dual selfie camera, a 5,600 mAh battery and will run on MagicOS 8.0.

Honor Magic 6 Pro 5G launch: How to watch it live

The launch event will begin at 12.30 pm IST. You can watch the event live on the company’s official social media handles and YouTube page. You can also tap on the livestream link embedded below to catch the live updates of the launch event.

Honor Magic 6 Pro expected specifications

Notably, HTech launched the Honor Magic 6 Pro handset at the MWC 2024 event in Barcelona earlier this year. The India variant is expected to come with the same design, specifications and features. Honor Magic 6 Pro will come with a 6.8-inch Quad-curved floating OLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate, a 5,000 nits of peak brightness and support for Dolby Vision. It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and will run on Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0.

Here is an exclusive sneak peak into the launch of #HONORMagic6Pro5G. Get excited for what’s to come! Join us at the launch event. Stay tuned!#ExploreHONOR pic.twitter.com/vcljhaQAah — Explore HONOR (@ExploreHONOR) August 1, 2024

In terms of camera, the smartphone will come with a triple rear camera setup that might include a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra wide angle lens and a 180MP telephoto lens. For selfies and video calls, you will get a 50MP front camera along with a depth sensor on the front.

As for the battery, Honor Magic 6 Pro will be equipped with a 5,600 mAh battery. It is likely to come with 80W fast charging support. It will also come with a IP68 water and dust resistance rating.

As per the smartphone preview page, the smartphone will be available in a light green called Epi Green and a black colour variants both of which will come with a golden rim around the camera module.