OnePlus reveals new OnePlus Open Apex edition in Crimson Shadow colour; check launch details

OnePlus has announced the upcoming release of the OnePlus Open Apex Edition in a new colour, Crimson Shadow. The launch is scheduled for August 7.

The OnePlus Open Apex Edition offers a few upgrades compared to the standard version launched last year. These include increased storage capacity, AI image editing capabilities, and some new security features.

Design and aesthetic

The OnePlus Open Apex Edition is inspired by Hasselblad 503CW 60 Years Victor Red Edition. It features a vegan leather back cover with a 'diamond-like' pattern, accented by vibrant orange highlights on the Alert Slider. Other than aesthetic changes, the overall spec-list is expected to be the same.

OnePlus Open Crimson Shadow colour with the other variants

The new OnePlus colour variant is already listed on the official website. However, the buyers can't make the purchase. The phone storage and RAM details are not available but it could be higher than the standard variant. The new Apex Edition might get 1TB of storage as the standard variant comes with 512GB of storage. The pricing is also expected to be higher compared to the variant with lower storage. The current version with 512GB of storage is priced at Rs 1,39,999.

Kinder Liu, President and COO of OnePlus, highlighted the significance of the new release. "The OnePlus Open is a flagship foldable masterpiece boldly integrating our most cutting-edge technology," he said. "Since its launch last year, the series has received widespread acclaim from users worldwide, disrupting the status quo and transforming the foldable experience. With the updated OnePlus Open Apex Edition, we continue to push boundaries with enhanced features, delivering a luxurious experience that embodies our 'Never Settle' mantra."