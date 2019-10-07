Honor V30, V30 Pro leak reveals massive 60MP rear cameras, punch-hole display

Huawei's sub-brand Honor is all set to launch new smartphones under its V-series line-up - Honor V30 and Honor V30 Pro. The new V30 series will be the successor to the Honor V20 smartphones and might come with 5G support as both the devices will house Kirin 990 5G chipset. However, there has been no report on the exact launch date of Honor V30 and Honor V30 Pro.

The biggest highlight of the Honor V30 series is going to be cameras. The Honor V30 is expected to come with a triple rear camera whereas the Honor V30 Pro will have quad camera setup. Both the smartphones will have a 60MP primary camera at the back. The regular Honor V30 will have a full-screen LCD with thin bezels and a hole-punch for the front camera situated in the upper left corner. The Pro variant of the Huawei V30 will come with dual selfie camera and might feature an OLED punch-hole display.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Honor V30 is expected to run on Kirin 990 chipset. On the other hand, the Honor V30 Pro is expected to run on Kirin 990 5G processor. Under the hood, Honor V30 will come with a 4,000 mAh battery that might support 22.5w SuperCharge. The Pro variant on the V30 will pack a 4,200 mAh battery that might support 40W SuperCharge. The V30 Pro might also come with 15W wireless charging as well.

Despite, the top-notch on-paper specs, the concerns with any Honor or Huawei phone are the same. One isn't sure whether both the Honor devices will come with Google services or not. Earlier, Huawei Mate 30 series was launched without Google applications.

Edited By: Udit Verma

