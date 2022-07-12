How and where to watch the Nothing phone (1) launch: Here's all you need to know

Nothing is all set to launch its first smartphone, the Nothing phone (1), later in the day along with a few other accessories. Founded by Carl Pei, Nothing has only launched one device so far, the Nothing ear (1), which was launched last year. After launching the buds in white, the company rolled out a black version of the same buds later in 2021.

The company kicked of 2022 with talk of their first smartphone and teasers on social media about collaborating with Snapdragon and Android for the project. That established that the Nothing phone (1) was going to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and run Android 12 out-of-the-box with its own proprietary OS on top.

We are a few hours away from the launch and all speculations and guesses can be laid to rest. So, here’s what you need to know:

Where to watch the Nothing phone (1) launch?

The launch event is going to take palace in London, UK, and it is going to be streamed live globally. You can watch the event from the company website. Nothing has not shared any details about the event being streamed on social media so the company website is the only place you can watch it along with Nothing's YouTube Channel.

When does the Nothing phone (1) launch start?

The event is going to kick off at 8:30 PM IST.

What to expect?

Well, the Nothing phone (1), of course. Besides this, the company might launch a few accessories alongside like a refreshed version of the earbuds.

Speaking of Nothing phone (1), we know already that the smartphone is going to be powered by the Snapdragon 778G Plus and have two cameras on the back including a 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor.

The device supports wireless charging and features a Glyph Light setup on the back, the LEDs of which can be customised for notifications.

Keeping in line with the design language of the Nothing ear (1), the Nothing phone (1) will have a semi-transparent design and be launched in White. Some reports suggest we also might see the device being launched in Black as well.

According to some reports, Nothing is not going to ship a charger in the box with the Nothing phone (1), so it is possible that the company is going to launch the charger separately.

The Nothing phone (1) is going to run Nothing OS over Android 12 and deliver an almost stock Android experience.

It has been speculated that the Nothing phone (1) might be priced around Rs 30,000 in India. But we need to wait just a few hours for a confirmation.

