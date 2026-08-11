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Forgot your power bank? Your phone can be charge using another phone; Here’s how

Forgot your power bank? Your phone can be charge using another phone; Here’s how

Running out of battery with no charger nearby? Your smartphone could lend some of its power to another device, but compatibility, charging methods and battery limits matter.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 11, 2026 8:35 PM IST
Forgot your power bank? Your phone can be charge using another phone; Here’s howYour smartphone can share its battery with another phone or compatible device.

Did you know? Some phones come with the ability to share their battery with another device. Yes, you can use another smartphone as a temporary charger when you are running low on power.

The feature is commonly known as reverse charging or battery sharing. It is available on several Android smartphones and, in a different form, on iPhone 15 and later models. Depending on the phone, power can be transferred wirelessly or through a USB-C cable.

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Must Read: https://www.businesstoday.in/technology/news/story/google-pixel-11-pro-vs-pixel-10-pro-5-major-upgrades-to-expect-during-august-12-launch-548443-2026-08-11

How to use your phone as a wireless charger

On supported Samsung Galaxy phones, the feature is called Wireless PowerShare. Open the Quick Settings or notification panel, turn on Wireless PowerShare and place the device you want to charge on the back of the Galaxy phone, with the two devices positioned back-to-back.

Google calls the feature Battery Share on compatible Pixel phones. Go to Settings > Battery > Battery Share, turn it on and place the Qi-compatible phone or accessory on the back of the Pixel. Google allows users to set a battery level at which Battery Share automatically stops. The feature can also switch off if the phone becomes too far away or is poorly positioned.

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The feature isn't limited to smartphones. Compatible earbuds, smartwatches, and other Qi-enabled devices can also receive power from a phone that supports wireless battery sharing.

You can also use a USB-C cable

Wireless sharing isn't the only option. iPhone 15 and later models can charge AirPods, Apple Watch or another small device that supports USB Power Delivery through the iPhone's USB-C port, at up to 4.5W. For another USB-C device, connect it using a USB-C cable. A USB-C-to-Lightning cable can be used for compatible Lightning devices.

Must Read: https://www.businesstoday.in/technology/news/story/using-free-hotel-wifi-your-data-could-be-at-risk-microsoft-warns-548377-2026-08-11

Some Android phones also support wired reverse charging, but this depends on the specific model. Simply having a USB-C port does not necessarily mean a phone can charge another device.

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Before using wireless battery sharing, remove thick cases and any magnetic or metallic attachments that could interfere with the charging connection. Make sure the two devices are properly aligned.

There is, however, a catch. Battery sharing uses the phone's stored power, so the battery of the device providing the charge will drain faster. Wireless charging can also generate heat, which is why it is better used as an emergency power boost rather than a replacement for a charger or power bank.

So, the next time another phone, smartwatch or pair of earbuds is about to die and there is no charger around, check your smartphone's Battery settings or Quick Settings. A feature many users overlook could provide just enough power to keep another device running.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 11, 2026 8:35 PM IST
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