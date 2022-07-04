How to delete your Instagram account on iOS; check details

Apple’s new guidelines for the App Store became mandatory for all apps from June 30. The company had informed developers earlier in May regarding this. The new guidelines direct that all apps that support account creation, must also support account deletion from within the app itself. Also, the guidelines mention that support for deactivating the account is not enough, the app must allow users to delete their account and all data, personal or otherwise, must also be deleted.

Instagram is one of the apps that has followed through, bringing in support on the iOS app for users to delete their accounts. Till now, to delete your Instagram account, users would have to log in through a web browser on desktop or mobile. This has now been updated.

In case you want to delete your Instagram account, here's what you need to do:

Click on the hamburger menu on the top-right corner of your profile view. Click on ‘Settings’. Now,open the ‘Account’ section from the menu. At the bottom here you will see the ‘Delete account’ option and the 'Deactivate account' option. Click on 'Delete account'.

You need to click on this and your account will first be deactivated for a period of 30 days, following which it will be permanently deleted.

Now, deactivating your account hides it from everyone, it does not delete it. This gives you a chance to log back in any time you want, https://www.businesstoday.in/technology/news/story/in-compliance-with-apples-guidelines-instagram-adds-account-deletion-option-to-ios-340192-2022-07-04within that 30-day time-period, and start reusing your account just as you left it. If you access your account any time within that period, the deletion process is also suspended.

This 30-day period is essentially a cooling-off option given to users to allow them to mull over if they really want to leave the app permanently. Many users also use this time to take a break from the app and possibly get back on again later.

Instagram highlights the ‘deactivation’ option on the account over the ‘delete account’ one because this too will allow users to take the break they need. The platform will delete an account permanently only after a month from the time you’ve placed the deletion request.

Also Read: In compliance with Apple’s guidelines, Instagram adds account deletion option to iOS

Also Read: Instagram may soon share your video posts as Reels