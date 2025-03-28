scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
How to set WhatsApp as default app for calls and messages on iPhone

Feedback

How to set WhatsApp as default app for calls and messages on iPhone

WhatsApp's latest update allows users to make it the default calling and texting app on their iPhones.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp as default calling and messaging app on iPhone WhatsApp as default calling and messaging app on iPhone

iPhone users can now set WhatsApp as the default calling and messaging app on their devices. 

Apple made some big changes with iOS 18.2. The company had originally announced that it would let iPhone users in the EU change their default phone and messaging apps, but it was later done for all iPhone users, irrespective of their region. All they had to was update their devices to iOS 18.2.

How to set WhatsApp as default calling/messaging app?

  1. Update your iPhone to iOS 18.2 or higher. The latest iOS version is iOS 18.3.2
  2. Update WhatsApp to its latest version from the App Store
  3. Go to Settings → Apps → Default Apps. Here you can select the default app for Calling and Messaging.

What happens once you make WhatsApp the default app?

Once you make WhatsApp the default app, tapping on any phone number in your Contacts or any other app will redirect you to WhatsApp instead of Apple’s Phone or Messages app.

It reduces the hassle and extra steps, and makes things easier for people who only want to keep one app as their means of communication.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Mar 28, 2025, 1:40 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement