HP 2023 laptop line-up launched in India: All you need to know about Pavilion Plus 14, Pavilion X360, HP 14, HP 15

HP launched its latest range of laptops in India which the company claims is aimed at GenZ and millennial buyers. The new HP Pavilion Plus notebooks come with 13th Gen Intel Core processors. The Pavilion X360 boasts a 360-degree adjustable hinge, touch screen and multiple ports. The HP 14 and HP 15 come with a FHD camera, QHD display, and fingerprint reader and more.

HP has developed the Pavilion Plus 14 for hybrid lifestyle with multi-touch, full-function USB-C ports, HDMI and headphone jack. It also comes with a manual camera shutter for enhanced privacy and security. The Pavilion X360 is available in Natural Silver, Rose Gold, Warm Gold, and Spruce Blue.

HP's new HP 14 and HP 15 laptops come with Intel processors, finger-print reader, and a durable metal-looking design.

According to HP, all the newly launched devices – HP Pavilion Plus, HP Pavilion X360 HP 14 and 15 – are built with ocean-bound plastic and post-consumer recycled plastic to meet HP's sustainability targets.

The HP Pavilion Plus 14 starts at Rs 81,999, the HP Pavilion X360 starts at Rs 57,999, and the HP 14 starts at Rs 39,999. All the laptops are now available in India.

Vickram Bedi, Senior Director - Personal Systems, HP India, said, “PC user base in India is expanding with youngsters from both metro cities and smaller towns using PCs for work, learn and entertainment purposes. At HP, we constantly expand and innovate our ecosystem to meet the evolving needs of our young and modern consumers."