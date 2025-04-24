HP launches AI-powered EliteBook, ProBook, and OmniBook series in India: Check details, price

HP has introduced a new portfolio of AI-powered laptops in India, targeting both enterprise users and general consumers. The launch includes devices from the EliteBook, ProBook and OmniBook series, equipped with next-generation processors from Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm, and supported by dedicated Neural Processing Units (NPUs) delivering between 40 and 55 trillion operations per second (TOPS).

The new lineup is part of HP’s push to bring artificial intelligence to the forefront of the computing experience, enabling features designed to enhance productivity, creativity, and collaboration. The laptops qualify as Copilot+ PCs, integrating Microsoft’s AI assistant more deeply into system operations.

The EliteBook and ProBook models are aimed at business professionals and enterprise users. These devices feature real-time noise cancellation, auto-framing during video calls, and adaptive performance that adjusts to user work patterns. HP says these systems are built for remote work and team collaboration, combining long battery life with enterprise-grade security.

Meanwhile, the OmniBook series targets creators, freelancers and everyday users, focusing on performance across content creation, graphic design, video streaming, and learning. These devices include options such as the HP OmniBook Ultra 14", HP OmniBook 5 (16"), HP OmniBook 7 Aero (13"), and HP OmniBook X (14").

HP is also introducing a suite of AI-driven software tools across its new PC range. These include:

HP AI Companion: An on-device AI assistant capable of offline operations and file analysis. Poly Camera Pro: Software that supports multi-camera setups, automatic framing, and visual overlays for virtual interactions. Poly Audio: Audio tuning that reduces background noise and enhances voice clarity. myHP Platform: Personalisation features including performance optimisation, battery health tools, and programmable shortcuts.

Commenting on the launch, Ipsita Dasgupta, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of HP India, said, "With one of the world’s largest developer bases and a rapidly growing user ecosystem, India is poised to lead the AI revolution. At HP, we see this as a pivotal moment to deliver meaningful innovation, drive productivity and enable economic opportunity across sectors from financial services and retail to healthcare and education, redefining the future of work."

Here are the pricing details for HP's new products:

HP EliteBook 8 G1i: starting at ₹1,46,622

HP EliteBook 6 G1q: ₹87,440

HP ProBook 4 G1q: ₹77,200

HP OmniBook Ultra 14-inch: ₹1,86,499

HP OmniBook X Flip 14-inch: ₹1,14,999

HP OmniBook 7 Aero 13-inch: ₹87,499

HP OmniBook 5 16-inch: ₹78,999

Select models are available immediately via the HP Online Store and HP World outlets, while others will be released in the coming weeks.