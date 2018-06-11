HTC Desire 12, Desire 12+ now on sale in India: Check availability, price, specifications

HTC's latest mid-range smartphones, the Desire 12 and Desire 12+, are open for sale in India from today. The HTC Desire 12 and Desire 12+ can be purchased via company's own e-store and offline channels. The HTC Desire 12 has been priced at Rs 15,800, whereas the higher placed HTC Desire 12+ has been priced at Rs 19,790. Both devices are available in Warm Silver and Cool Black.

The new HTC Desire 12 and Desire 12+ were launched globally in March earlier this year and were introduced into Indian markets last week. Both phones sport 18:9 aspect ratio screens, becoming the first devices from the HTC Desire family to feature taller screens. Both devices feature acrylic glass backs which makes them durable.

Up front, the HTC Desire 12 sports a 5.5-inch IPS LCD display panel with a HD+ (720x1440 pixels) resolution. On top of it is a 5-megapixel selfie camera with a big aperture of f/2.4. The front camera is capable of recording HD videos in 720p. The rear camera has a single 13-megapixel sensor and an aperture of f/2.2. The rear camera comes with HDR, Phase-Detection Auto Focus (PDAF), face detection, panorama mode and other features.

Inside the HTC Desire 12 is a quad-core Mediatek MT6739 processor, along with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Users get 23GB of the total internal storage, which can be expanded to 2TB using microSD card. The smartphone runs Android Nougat out of the box. It draws power from a 2,730mAh battery.

The higher-placed HTC Desire 12+ comes with a bigger 6-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution. The front camera is an 8-megapixel sensor with an LED flash for better low light selfies. It comes with HDR and face detection and FullHD video recording in 1080p. At the back is a dual camera with 13-megapixel primary sensor and a secondary 2-megapixel sensor for depth perception. This rear camera setup on HTC Desire 12+ comes with PDAF, HDR, FullHD video recording capabilities, and Video Pic (capturing images while shooting videos in 1080p).

The HTC Desire 12+ runs the Snapdragon 450 SoC coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to by 2TB. It comes with Android 8.0 Oreo and HTC Sense UI on top.

In the connectivity department, both HTC Desire 12 and Desire 12+ comes with Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, micro-USB 2.0, 3.5mm audio jack, 4G LTE among other options.