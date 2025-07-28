Huawei debuts CloudMatrix 384 AI system, touts performance edge over Nvidia

Huawei Technologies presented its latest AI computing platform, the CloudMatrix 384, at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai on Saturday, positioning itself as a serious contender in the race for AI infrastructure dominance within China.

Making its first public appearance, the CloudMatrix 384 system attracted significant attention from conference attendees and analysts alike. With 384 of Huawei’s 910C chips working in tandem, the system has been described by experts as a potential competitor to Nvidia’s most advanced product, the GB200 NVL72, which runs on 72 B200 chips.

While Huawei staff at WAIC declined to comment on the system’s specifications, the company claims that its “supernode” architecture enables extremely high-speed interconnection between chips, delivering powerful system-level performance despite lower individual chip strength.

The unveiling comes amid growing efforts in China to reduce reliance on foreign AI hardware. Huawei, under heavy U.S. export restrictions, has emerged as a leading domestic supplier of AI chips and computing platforms. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang acknowledged the competition in May, telling Bloomberg that Huawei had been “moving quite fast” and specifically cited the CloudMatrix system.

Huawei Cloud CEO Zhang Pingan confirmed in June that the CloudMatrix 384 was already up and running on the company’s cloud infrastructure. Analysts believe its performance edge lies in system architecture and scalability rather than raw chip power.

Despite the hype surrounding the launch, Huawei remained tight-lipped at the event. No demonstrations or live benchmarks were shared, and questions from reporters were met with silence.