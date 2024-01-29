Human-like robots with hands and legs to work in BMW factories; watch video

BMW has signed an unprecedented deal to employ “humanoid” robots in one of its factories. These robots, designed by the California-based robotics firm FigureAI, are touted as being more operationally flexible than traditional industrial robots which usually are big and versatile arms built around an assembly line. The robot is similar to Tesla's Optimus bipedal robot which is also being built for general purposes.

According to the company’s official website the robot, known as “Figure 01,” stands 5’6" tall, weighs 60 kg, and is equipped with five-fingered hands. The unique human-like form makes the robot a better substitute for workers who are an important part of the assembly line. The five fingers will be able to pick up and place objects. The company even revealed videos of its robot doing intricate tasks such as making coffee using a basic coffee machine and walking at human speeds.

What will the deal entail?

According to the deal, BMW and Figure will work together step by step. In the first step, Figure will find out how their robots can be used in car production. After this step is done, the robots will start working at BMW’s factory in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Apart from using humanoid robots in car production, BMW and Figure will also look into advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, controlling robots, creating virtual manufacturing environments, and integrating robots.

"The automotive industry, and with it the production of vehicles, is evolving rapidly. BMW Manufacturing is committed to integrating innovative technologies in our production systems to drive our future forward as an industry leader and innovator. The use of general purpose robot solutions has the potential to make productivity more efficient, to support the growing demands of our consumers, and to enable our team to focus on the transformation ahead of us," said Dr. Robert Engelhorn, President and CEO of BMW Manufacturing.

"Single-purpose robotics have saturated the commercial market for decades, but the potential of general purpose robotics is completely untapped. Figure's robots will enable companies to increase productivity, reduce costs, and create a safer and more consistent environment," said Brett Adcock, Founder and CEO of Figure. "We look forward to working side-by-side with BMW Manufacturing to integrate AI and robotics into automotive production."

