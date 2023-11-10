Humane AI Pin launched: Microsoft-backed company built by former Apple execs could change the future of smartphones; all you need to know

A Silicon Valley-based company called Humane has launched its first product called the AI Pin. The new device is a small rectangular gadget that has a tiny projector, a camera, speakers, and a battery. The AI Pin can be worn over clothing using magnets. The company’s co-founders are ex-Apple employees who were also part of the development process of the first iPhones. The new device has been launched at a price of $699 (roughly Rs 58,000) in the US. The availability in other countries is yet to be announced. However, it will start selling from early next year. Humane has already raised $241 million and the list of investors includes Microsoft and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, among others.

The philosophy behind the AI pin is to reduce the clutter of technology, so much so, that the device doesn’t even have a built-in display. Earlier this year, during a Ted Talk, the company’s co-founder Imran Chaudhri said the future of technology is “not on your face”. In order to execute this vision the AI pin uses a mini projector and a potent AI assistant. The interaction with the device happens via voice commands or via gestures and a laser projection system. The Pin projects its interface on the user’s hands and it can then be controlled via hand gestures or voice commands. The projection system can only show the single-tone interface or monochromatic images.

Humane's AI Pin uses a projection system to provide quick information on the user's palm

The virtual assistant plays a big role in the new device. The assistant is powered by technologies from the creator of ChatGPT, OpenAI, and gets cloud computing power from Microsoft. The Pin's virtual assistant can help in composing messages in the user's tone of voice. It also offers a "Catch Me Up" feature which will scan your emails and summarise them for you. The device can also act like a live interpreter to translate to and from different languages.

The Pin comes with a camera that can click pictures. The user will need to double-tap on the AI pin with two fingers to click an image. However, you cannot get a preview of the frame like you would on a smartphone. The camera can also be used to scan food and other objects. According to Humane, the Pin will be able to detect the nutritional content of the food using computer vision.

Birth of Humane

Humane has been started by former Apple employees who worked on the iPhone. It is one of many Silicon Valley firms trying to create the next big consumer device. However, Humane has clearly stated that they are not interested in the mixed-reality headsets being developed by companies like Apple and Meta Platforms. Instead, Humane’s co-founder and President, Imran Chaudhri, said during a demonstration of their product, the Ai Pin, that they don’t believe the future of technology is wearable on your face.

Chaudhri said in a statement that the Ai Pin represents their goal of incorporating AI into everyday life in a way that enhances our abilities without taking away from our human qualities. He said, “Ai Pin is the embodiment of our vision to integrate AI into the fabric of daily life, enhancing our capabilities without overshadowing our humanity.”

