Humane urges AI Pin owners to stop using charging case immediately due to fire safety risk

Humane, the maker of the AI-powered wearable device "AI Pin," has issued an urgent safety warning to its customers, urging them to immediately cease using the provided charging case. In an email sent to customers, the company revealed a potential fire hazard, stating that there is an issue with certain battery cells that "may pose a fire safety risk."

Related Articles

The company stressed that this issue "is isolated only to certain battery cells used in the Charge Case Accessory and is not related to the Charge Case Accessory hardware design." Humane assured users that the AI Pin itself, its magnetic Battery Booster, and the charging pad are unaffected and "safe for continued use."

According to Humane's email to customers, a single report of a "charging issue while using a third-party USB-C cable and third-party power source" triggered an investigation that uncovered the battery cell problem. They have since "disqualified" the problematic third-party vendor and are actively seeking a new supplier to "maintain our high-quality standards."

While Humane is offering affected customers two free months of their subscription service, which is essential for most of the AI Pin's functionality, it remains unclear whether they will provide replacement charging cases. The company has pledged to "share additional information when we have concluded our investigation."

However, some customers may be left wondering why Humane hasn't communicated this issue more broadly. As of yet, there is no mention of the safety concern on their website or social media channels.