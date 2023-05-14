Hush WhatsApp spammers: How to silence calls from unknown numbers on WhatsApp

WhatsApp is one of the most widely used messaging applications in India, with over 500 million users. The app not only provides instant messaging services, but also offers voice and video calling options, making it a popular platform for users to stay connected with their friends, family, and colleagues.

However, the voice calling feature on WhatsApp is now being misused by scammers to dupe unsuspecting Indians. In recent weeks, there has been a significant rise in the number of Indian WhatsApp users receiving spam calls from international numbers. The Indian government has taken notice of this issue and is sending a notice to WhatsApp to address the problem.

Although WhatsApp has promised to take action to tackle this issue, it may only be able to block around 50 per cent of spam calls. Unfortunately, there is currently no way to completely prevent spammers from calling you on WhatsApp. However, there is a way to silence calls from unknown numbers.

Currently, WhatsApp is testing a new feature that will enable users to silence calls from unknown numbers. The feature is available to a select group of beta users, but it is expected to be rolled out soon to all users.

To silence calls from unknown numbers on WhatsApp, open the app on your smartphone and click on the three dots menu. Then, select "Settings" and click on "Privacy." Next, select "Calls" and enable the toggle for "Silence Unknown Calls."

Keep in mind that silencing calls from unknown numbers will also silence any important calls from people whose numbers are not saved in your contacts. Additionally, this feature will not prevent spammers from calling you; it will only prevent notifications for those calls.

