'Twitter 2.0': Elon Musk's Twitter CEO pick Linda Yaccarino on future of the platform

Linda Yaccarino, the newly appointed CEO of Twitter, took to the social media platform on Saturday to express her excitement about the opportunity to transform the business and build a brighter future. Yaccarino was announced as the new CEO on Friday by Twitter's owner, Elon Musk, who had been searching for a new leader for the struggling social media platform since his $44 billion buyout in October of last year.

Yaccarino comes to Twitter from Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal, where she served as advertising chief and spent several years modernising the company's ad business. She is committed to Twitter's future and has stated that user feedback is vital in building "Twitter 2.0."

“I’ve long been inspired by your vision to create a brighter future. I’m excited to help bring this vision to Twitter and transform this business together!” she said in a tweet.

“I see I have some new followers. I’m not as prolific as @elonmusk (yet!), but I’m just as committed to the future of this platform. Your feedback is VITAL to that future. I’m here for all of it. Let’s keep the conversation going and build Twitter 2.0 together!” she said in another tweet.

Twitter has been experiencing a decline in ad revenue, and its heavy debt load and challenges have made it difficult to reverse this trend. Since Musk acquired the company, advertisers have been hesitant to invest in the platform due to concerns that their ads could appear next to inappropriate content. Musk has acknowledged that Twitter has suffered a massive decline in ad revenue and is looking to turn this around.

While Musk has talked about building an "everything app" with a variety of services, such as peer-to-peer payments, Yaccarino's appointment as an advertising veteran suggests that digital ads will continue to be a core focus of the business. Musk has stated that Yaccarino's appointment will allow him to devote more time to Tesla, where he also serves as CEO. Yaccarino's vision and experience in modernising ad businesses could be the key to turning Twitter's fortunes around.

