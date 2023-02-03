Hyderabad gears up for India's first Formula E race; see track details, tickets and more

India is all set for its first Formula E race. The racetrack is located around Hussainsagar in Hyderabad, Telangana. The state government is expecting over 20,000 fans from around the world to attend the event on February 11.

11 teams will be racing on the street circuit of Hyderabad - Avalanche Andretti Formula E, TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team, NEOM McLaren Formula E Team, Envision Racing, Jaguar TCS Racing, Mahindra Racing, DS Penske, Nissan Formula E Team, Maserati MSG Racing, NIO 333 Racing, and ABT CUPRA Formula E Team.

The tickets for the event are currently available online and range from Rs 100 to Rs 1,25,000.

Police Commissioner of Hyderabad C.V. Anand inspected the earlier this week to finalise the security and traffic arrangements.

Indian connection

Mahindra Racing and Jaguar TCS Racing teams from India are part of Formula E, making it even more exciting for local fans.

Business Today's Technology Editor Aayush Ailawadi spoke to James Barclay of Jaguar TCS Racing who shared how Formula E serves as an ideal testing ground for the Tata Group-owned Jaguar and how learnings from the race track can translate into their future road cars.

"If we look at some areas of the car there are some great examples because we introduced a 20-kilometre range increase on the Jaguar I-PACE purely from learning more about how we could push the electric powertrain even further and correct it in terms of temperature management. The 20-kilometre range increase that was introduced into our car via an over-the-air software update, not through hardware changes,” Barclay said.

British racing driver Sam Bird, who has been with Formula E since its inception, shared his take on racing in India as well with Business Today. "The Indian race is extremely important to us. For the Indian people, having some home connection to these local manufacturers would be key to really get their teeth stuck in Formula E," Bird noted.

Mahindra Racing Team Principal Frederic Bertrand has said that he is excited to witness a new dawn at Mahindra Racing. "It is a new start for the team, with this fresh new look on the cars. I have high hopes for the direction of the team, we have some fantastic people among us as well as two brilliant drivers in Oliver and Lucas. I can’t wait to see the cars hit the track for the first time later today,” he said.

Formula E

Formula E is an electrically powered racing series that began its journey in 2014. The series is unique as compared to other motorsports because it only races in urban areas and solely uses electric-powered cars. Over the years, Formula E has grown to become one of the most popular motorsports and is a platform for companies to showcase their cutting-edge technology.

Formula E races are held on street circuits in major cities across the world, such as Paris, Hong Kong, New York, and Berlin. These races provide an opportunity for fans to witness high-speed, adrenaline-fueled racing up close and personal. The series has also been praised for its sustainability efforts, as electric racing is seen as a way to reduce the carbon footprint of motorsports.

The cars used in Formula E are designed and built by various manufacturers, including Audi, BMW, Jaguar, and Porsche. These cars are designed to be fast, agile, and efficient, with top speeds of up to 174 mph and the ability to go from 0 to 60 mph in just 3 seconds. The batteries used in the cars have improved significantly over the years, and the latest generations of Formula E cars can complete a full race distance on a single charge.

The rules and regulations of Formula E are designed to promote close and competitive racing. For example, each driver is limited to two cars per race, and each team is limited to four cars in total. This helps to keep the costs of participating in the series low and ensures that teams are not able to dominate by having an unlimited number of cars. In addition, all the teams use a common chassis and battery, which helps to level the playing field.

The drivers in Formula E are some of the best in the world, and the series attracts drivers from a variety of motorsports, including Formula One, IndyCar, and endurance racing. Some of the most notable drivers in the series include former Formula One driver like Jean-Eric Vergne and Nico Prost, and IndyCar champion Scott Dixon.

Over the years, Formula E has also become a platform for innovation and technology. Many of the technologies developed for Formula E are being used in the development of electric vehicles for everyday use. For example, companies like Audi and Porsche are using Formula E as a testing ground for their latest electric powertrains, which will eventually make their way into production vehicles.

Whether you are a fan of electric cars, motorsports, or just looking for a new and exciting form of racing, Formula E is definitely worth checking out.

Also Read: ChatGPT comes to Microsoft Teams with new premium subscription; check price, features

Also read: Zombie fungus that inspired ‘The Last of Us’ is real?

Visual Sneak Peak: Samsung Unpacked 2023 Event - Samsung Galaxy S23 phones, laptops and more