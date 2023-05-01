'I had to learn to sew': Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg takes sewing lessons to make dresses for his daughters

In a surprising turn of events, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has revealed on social media that he has taken up sewing lessons to create new dresses for his daughters. In a recent Instagram post, Zuckerberg shared pictures of his daughters wearing 3D-printed dresses.

The post showcased some of the dresses that the family had made over the past month, including a beautiful lemon-green dress with intricate details. He shared image of snother flowing blue dress worn by his daughter. Zuckerberg revealed that he had to learn how to sew in order to make these creations with his daughters.

In his post on Instagram and Facebook, Zuckerberg said, "I love building things and recently started designing and 3D printing dresses with the girls. A few projects from the last month... (and yes, I had to learn to sew)"

The post quickly went viral, with many people expressing their admiration for Zuckerberg's hands-on approach to parenting and his willingness to learn new skills for the sake of spending quality time with his children.

One commenter said, "The time they are spending with you on this project is something they will always remember in the future."

In an earlier post, Zuckerberg shared an image of another 3D-printing project with his daughters. In which they built a 3D-printed helmet designed in the typical Roman warrior fashion.

