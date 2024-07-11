'I have a good feeling in my heart': NASA Astronaut Sunita Williams confident in safe return despite technical issues with Boeing's Starliner

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, currently aboard the International Space Station (ISS), expressed confidence in their safe return to Earth despite facing several technical challenges with Boeing's new Starliner spacecraft. During a live broadcast from the space station, the astronauts addressed some of the most pressing questions about their status at the ISS.

The astronauts also described the process of docking the Starliner with the ISS, when the helium leaks had first caused loss of propulsion. Butch Wilmore also emphasised on the capabilities of the Starliner, despite the leaks.

During the recent update from the ISS, Sunita Williams highlighted the rigorous simulations they have undergone, and their preparedness for any emergency. "We've been through a lot of simulations...and I think where we are right now…I feel confident that if we had to, if there was a problem with the International Space Station, we could get in our spacecraft, we could undock, talk to our team and figure out the best way to come home," Williams added.

Technical hurdles

Williams and Wilmore launched aboard Starliner on June 5 for a test flight. Initially planned as a shorter mission, their stay has been extended due to issues including thruster malfunctions and helium leaks. These complications prompted additional testing to identify and address the root causes.

'Safe Haven' procedure tested

In preparation for potential emergencies, the astronauts tested the "Safe Haven procedure," where they practiced sheltering inside the Starliner in case they needed to undock from the ISS abruptly. "The test went well," Wilmore reported, adding that the procedure confirmed the spacecraft's reliability for such scenarios.

Positive outlook

Despite the setbacks, both astronauts remain optimistic about their return. Williams expressed her faith in the spacecraft, saying, "I have a real good feeling in my heart that the spacecraft will bring us home, no problem." She emphasized their continuous learning process, aimed at optimizing their situation and ensuring their familiarity with every aspect of the spacecraft.

Life on the ISS

Reflecting on their time aboard the ISS, Wilmore shared his enthusiasm, describing it as "a great place to be, a great place to live and a great place to work." He recounted their mission's early days, noting the spacecraft's impressive performance despite initial thruster issues. "The launch was spectacular, it's been truly amazing and then we got into our operational capabilities checks, and the spacecraft performed unbelievably well," he said.

Looking ahead

As they await further testing and a confirmed return date, the astronauts continue to contribute valuable data for future missions. Williams pointed out that this test flight was anticipated to reveal some areas for improvement. "We are correcting it and making some changes and making updates with our control teams," she added.

The astronauts' positive outlook and the extensive testing conducted underscore their commitment to ensuring the Starliner's success for future missions.