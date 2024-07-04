Sunita Williams in space: What’s happening with the Boeing Starliner, its crew and NASA

NASA and Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft, carrying astronauts Barry “Butch” Wilmore and Sunita “Suni” Williams, has faced an unexpected extension of its mission after launching on June 5. Initially planned as a week-long test flight to the International Space Station (ISS), the mission has now stretched into an indefinite period due to a series of technical issues.

The primary objective of the mission The primary objective of the Boeing Starliner mission is to conduct a crewed test flight to the International Space Station (ISS). This mission aims to validate the spacecraft's performance, safety, and reliability in a real-world environment. By doing so, NASA and Boeing intend to certify Starliner for regular crewed missions, contributing to NASA's goal of maintaining a robust and sustainable human spaceflight program. This includes ensuring Starliner can safely transport astronauts to and from the ISS, thereby enhancing the United States' capabilities for space exploration and research.

What went wrong?

Upon reaching space, Starliner experienced helium leaks and thruster problems. These thrusters are essential for maneuvering the spacecraft, and any malfunction could pose significant risks. Despite these challenges, NASA and Boeing emphasise that Wilmore and Williams are not stranded and that the spacecraft is capable of returning to Earth in an emergency. However, the decision to delay their return aims to ensure a comprehensive understanding and resolution of these technical issues.

NASA initially projected that Starliner could remain in space for up to 45 days, based on the spacecraft’s battery life. Recent assessments, however, indicate that the batteries are performing better than expected, allowing NASA to extend the mission by another 45 days. Another report by CNN has claimed that NASA is also considering to extend it even further to 90 days.

Engineers have been diligently conducting tests and analyses to diagnose the problems. This includes additional tests at NASA’s White Sands facility, where a test thruster will be fired to replicate the space conditions and better understand the malfunctions.

More than one problem

Amid these technical challenges, the crew encountered another test of their readiness. A decommissioned Russian satellite unexpectedly broke apart, sending debris hurtling through space. As a precaution, Wilmore and Williams took shelter inside Starliner, prepared to detach from the ISS if necessary. Fortunately, the debris posed no immediate threat, and the astronauts were able to return to the space station after about an hour.

Space travel is not without its own risks but the continuous extension of Sunita Williams’s time in space highlights the complexities of the current mission.



NASA and Boeing are working to bring Wilmore and Williams home safely, they are also gathering valuable data that will inform and improve future flights. The resolution of these issues is crucial not only for the current mission but for the future of the Starliner program in NASA’s human spaceflight endeavours.