'I should get a green card': Elon Musk responds to Indian tech CEO’s green card post

Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has once again sparked social media buzz with a single-word reply. This time, it was in response to Aravind Srinivas, the Indian-origin CEO of AI-powered search engine Perplexity AI, who asked on X (formerly Twitter) whether he should get a green card.

Srinivas, who has been waiting for the status for three years, posted:



“I think I should get a green card. Wdyt?”

Musk, known for his pithy but impactful social media comments, simply replied, “Yes.” Srinivas responded with two emojis: a red heart and folded hands, showing his gratitude. The exchange quickly gained traction, with fans and followers joining the conversation.

Yes — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2024

Who is Aravind Srinivas?

Aravind Srinivas is the co-founder and CEO of Perplexity AI, an AI-powered search engine backed by high-profile investors, including Jeff Bezos. Perplexity was founded in 2022 by Srinivas alongside Andy Konwinski, Denis Yarats, and Johnny Ho.

His academic and career journey:

• Education: Srinivas graduated from IIT Madras and earned his PhD from the University of California, Berkeley.

• Early Career: He began as a research intern at OpenAI and later held similar roles at Google and DeepMind.

• Return to OpenAI: Before launching Perplexity, Srinivas returned to OpenAI as a research scientist.

Musk and Srinivas’ earlier exchange

This isn’t the first time Musk has weighed in on Srinivas’ posts. Recently, the Perplexity CEO shared his frustration about the slow process of obtaining a green card. Musk responded with a critical take on U.S. immigration policies:



“We have an upside-down system that makes it hard for highly talented people to come to America legally, but trivial for criminals to come here illegally. Why is it easier to get in illegally as a murderer than legally as a Nobel Laureate? @realDonaldTrump and DOGE will fix this,” Musk wrote, referencing the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Social media reacts

The brief exchange has sparked discussions online about immigration policies, the role of AI leaders, and Musk’s continued engagement with global tech figures. Many praised Musk for his support of Srinivas, while others criticised his sweeping remarks about immigration.