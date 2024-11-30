Perplexity AI teases $50 voice-enabled AI device, sparks mixed reactions

Perplexity AI, an artificial intelligence-powered search company, is exploring the idea of launching a voice-enabled AI device priced under $50. The gadget would allow users to ask questions and receive answers through voice interaction.

Founder and CEO Aravind Srinivas hinted at the project on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Considering making a simple, under $50 hardware device, that will reliably answer your questions voice to voice. Just do this, but do it very well.” He added that if the post garnered over 5,000 likes, the company would move forward with the idea.

The post has already surpassed 8,000 likes, indicating strong public interest in the potential product.

Srinivas’s proposal received a flurry of responses, reflecting diverse perspectives on the practicality of such a device.

One user remarked, “I don’t see the utility of it, especially since our phones are always on us anyway.” Another echoed similar sentiments, stating, “Please not another Rabbit R1. We already have phones, smartwatches, and smart glasses.”

However, some users saw potential use cases, particularly for specific demographics. “This will be an interesting option for parents who don’t want kids to use too much iPhone or iPad but still want to leverage the power of AI for learning,” a user commented.

Another user suggested a feature improvement, saying, “I’d love a Perplexity device, but it would be a lot more useful if it could carry a conversation and not just a single question/answer. If it can keep context so topics can be discussed in-depth, I’m all in.”

