‘I will discontinue my phone number’: Elon Musk says will ‘only use X for texts and calls’

Elon Musk is doubling down on the calling functionality in X (formerly Twitter). X rolled out an initial iteration of video and audio calling for select users last year, as revealed by Musk. He has since been fervently advocating for X to evolve into an "everything app." He dubbed it as an "early version of video & audio calling on X".

"In a few months, I will discontinue my phone number and only use X for texts and audio/video calls," he tweeted on Friday.

This latest addition comes amidst a slew of enhancements and alterations to the platform's fundamental experience under Musk's leadership, following his acquisition of the social media company nearly a year ago. After rebranding Twitter as X, Musk signalled his intention to transform the platform into a super-app, offering a diverse array of services spanning messaging, social networking, and peer-to-peer payments.

Teasing the feature in August last year, Musk noted that users would not necessitate a phone number for accessing these functionalities, which are compatible with Apple's iOS, Google's Android, and personal computers.