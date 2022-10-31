scorecardresearch
‘I will give it up, I never asked for it’:  How Twitter reacted to potential $20 fee for a verified blue tick

Twitter might soon start charging users for a verified blue tick. A new report has suggested that Musk will be pairing the blue tick with the Twitter Blue premium subscription.

The Twitter we know is changing and it will happen at a fast pace. With Elon Musk at the helm of the world’s biggest microblogging site, Twitter might soon start charging users for a verified blue tick. A new report has suggested that Musk will be pairing the blue tick with the Twitter Blue premium subscription and that will come at a cost of around $20. 
 
The Verge has spotted internal documents hinting that Twitter is already working on rolling out this new Twitter Blue. Musk has reportedly asked his employees to roll out this new verification revamp by November 7. Musk has even tweeted saying that a revamp is coming soon. Musk is also planning to give existing verified badge holders on Twitter a period of 90 days to pay up for premium subscriptions or just lose the verified badge. This has prompted a wide response from Twitteratti. 
 
Here are the reactions to a potential $20 fee for Twitter Blue and Blue Tick verification:
 


 

 

 

 

 
Musk has, in the past, hinted at implementing multiple changes to Twitter. He has already confirmed a few of these changes including a new moderation committee, revamp of the verification process, and a renewed push towards “free-speech”.
 
In a letter to advertisers, Musk explained his vision for the microblogging platform. He claimed that he acquired the platform for humanity and to make it a common digital town square.

