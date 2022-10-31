Twitter to charge $20 per month for blue tick verification badge: Report

Just days after Elon Musk takes charge of Twitter, Elon Musk is reportedly working towards some major changes. The changes are set to be introduced in the Twitter Blue subscription and even the verification process which provides a ‘Blue tick’ to verified accounts. The Twitter Blue subscription will reportedly be linked to the Twitter Blue subscription and Musk also plans to hike the subscription prices considerably.

According to a report by The Verge, Musk plans to charge users $19.99 for the new Twitter Blue subscription. Furthermore, Twitter accounts that already have the verification, will have to comply with this new mechanism and pay-up for the blue tick. The report suggests that verified users will have a total 90 days to move to Twitter Blue or they will end up losing their checkmark. Additionally, Twitter employees have been asked to move fast on this new subscription plan or pack and leave. The employees have been given a deadline of November 7, according to the report.

