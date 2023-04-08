OpenAI's AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT has falsely accused US law professor Jonathan Turley of sexual harassment, generating a list of legal scholars who had allegedly harassed someone. The accusation was based on a fabricated article in the Post that was cited by the chatbot as evidence. However, the article did not exist, as confirmed by both the professor and the Post.

In a separate blog post, Professor Turley revealed that a lawyer had reportedly asked the AI chatbot to generate a list of legal scholars who had committed sexual harassment as part of a study. The chatbot's list included Turley's name, accusing him of making sexually suggestive comments and attempting to touch a student during a class trip to Alaska, which the professor claims he never took while working at a school he never taught at.

"...I learned that ChatGPT falsely reported on a claim of sexual harassment that was never made against me on a trip that never occurred while I was on a faculty where I never taught. ChapGPT relied on a cited Post article that was never written and quotes a statement that was never made by the newspaper." he tweeted.

Professor Turley was initially amused by the accusation, but upon reflection, he found it to be more menacing. He highlighted the accuracy and reliability issues with AI chatbots like ChatGPT and argued that AI algorithms are no less biased and flawed than the people who program them.

He also pointed out that ChatGPT was not the only chatbot to make false claims about him. According to him, Microsoft's Bing Chatbot also repeatedly made baseless claims.

