‘I'm nervous about it': OpenAI chief Sam Altman concerned about AI being used to compromise elections

In a testimony before a Senate panel on Tuesday, Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, expressed his apprehension regarding the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to interfere with election integrity, emphasising the need for regulation in this area. Altman stressed that he is deeply concerned about the potential risks associated with AI and elections, emphasising that clear rules and guidelines are necessary to address these challenges.

Over the past few months, companies of all sizes have been competing to develop increasingly advanced AI technologies, investing substantial amounts of data and capital in the process. However, there are growing concerns among critics that such technologies could amplify societal issues, including prejudice and misinformation. Some even warn that AI could pose a threat to humanity itself.

Senator Cory Booker, among others, acknowledged the urgency of addressing the regulation of AI, stating that "there's no way to put this genie in the bottle." Many lawmakers share concerns about the appropriate measures needed to regulate AI effectively.

Senator Mazie Hirono highlighted the danger of misinformation as the 2024 election approaches. She pointed out an instance in which a manipulated image of former President Trump being arrested by the NYPD went viral, questioning Altman about the potential harm caused by such false content. Altman responded by suggesting that creators should clearly indicate when an image is generated rather than factual.

During his first appearance before Congress, Altman proposed that the United States should consider implementing licensing and testing requirements for the development of AI models as a general practice. When asked to specify which types of AI should be subject to licensing, Altman mentioned models that have the ability to manipulate or persuade a person's beliefs as a significant threshold.

Altman also expressed support for companies having the right to decide whether their data can be used for AI training, an idea currently under discussion in Capitol Hill. However, he clarified that material available on the public web should be considered fair game.

In addition, Altman expressed his openness to the idea of advertising but emphasised a preference for a subscription-based model. While discussing the future of AI, the CEO highlighted the importance of global cooperation and incentives for safety compliance.

Recognising the need for regulation, the White House has brought together top technology CEOs, including Altman, to address the challenges and opportunities presented by AI. Meanwhile, lawmakers in the United States are actively seeking actions that can harness the benefits of AI while safeguarding national security and mitigating potential misuse. However, reaching a consensus on the best approach to regulate AI remains a complex task.

Recent reports have indicated that an OpenAI employee has proposed the establishment of a US licensing agency for AI, tentatively named the Office for AI Safety and Infrastructure Security (OASIS). This agency would focus on ensuring the responsible use of AI technologies. Altman is also calling for global cooperation in regulating AI and the creation of incentives to promote safety compliance.

