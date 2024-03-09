‘I’m very optimistic about AI’: Sir Sunil Bharti Mittal shares insights on artificial intelligence and jobs at BT Best CEO Awards 2024

In a riveting session titled 'Leadership Talk: How to Turn Vision into Reality' at the BT Best CEO Awards 2024, Sir Sunil Bharti Mittal, the esteemed Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, took the stage to share profound insights from his illustrious leadership journey. Engaging in a candid conversation with Executive Director Rahul Kanwal from Business Today, Mittal delved into his experiences in shaping the corporate landscape of India and venturing into the global arena.

Related Articles

With a wealth of expertise garnered over decades of visionary leadership, Mittal articulated his optimism regarding India's potential in the age of AI. When questioned about the looming concern of joblessness induced by AI, Mittal exuded confidence, stating, "I’m very optimistic every time and technology cycle has come through right from the time of computers being introduced."

Drawing from historical precedence, Mittal underscored the transformative nature of technological advancements, emphasising that with each innovation, new industries emerge, propelling job creation. He illustrated this with a tangible example from his own enterprise, Airtel. Mittal recounted how Airtel, once reliant on a hundred call centres, has now evolved to embrace digital solutions, catering to the burgeoning needs of industries like banking and e-commerce.

"Innovation isn't about replacing jobs; it's about reinventing them," Mittal remarked, highlighting the paradigm shift in employment dynamics spurred by digitalisation. He stressed that while certain roles may become obsolete, they are swiftly replaced by newer, more dynamic opportunities, fostering a landscape of continual growth and evolution.