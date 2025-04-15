India adds 120 new GCCs in a year; Bengaluru, Hyderabad lead, Tier-2s catch up

Tech hiring in India isn’t slowing—it’s shifting gears.

Quess IT Staffing’s new GCC Tech Talent Landscape 2024 Report shows India’s Global Capability Centres (GCCs) are moving from delivery to innovation, powered by GenAI, cybersecurity, and cloud.

Generative AI tops the charts with 32% annual growth, followed by Platform Engineering (26%) and UI/UX (25%). Over 1.8 lakh new jobs were added in 2024 as 120 new GCCs opened across the country, taking the total past 1,800.

“India’s GCCs are no longer just delivery hubs—they are innovation powerhouses,” said Kapil Joshi, CEO of Quess IT Staffing. “Demand isn’t disappearing. It’s evolving.”

Bengaluru leads strategic hiring, especially in Defence and BFSI. Hyderabad is now a hotspot for AI and healthcare GCCs. Pune is strong in manufacturing, and NCR leads in compliance and telecom.

Tier-2 cities are stepping up too. Kochi, Coimbatore, Indore, and Jaipur are drawing mid-level engineering and support roles, especially in cloud, MedTech, and risk functions.

But talent gaps are widening. The report highlights a 45% shortage in Cloud FinOps roles, 35% in AI observability, and 30% in blockchain. Salaries reflect this pressure—premium tech roles now command 25–50% higher pay.

Key sectors driving demand include BFSI, Retail, Telecom, and Manufacturing—all rapidly adopting AI, cloud, and IoT.

By 2030, India’s GCC market is projected to touch $105 billion and employ over 2.4 million people.

From GenAI surges to the Tier-2 talent rush, India's tech engine isn’t fading—it’s transforming.