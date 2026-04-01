The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has transferred IndiaAI Mission CEO Abhishek Singh, a 1995-batch IAS officer of the Nagaland cadre, from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

As part of the bureaucratic reshuffle, Singh will be joining the National Testing Agency (NTA) as director general under the Ministry of Education, as per the order issued on March 31, 2026. As of now, ACC has not announced the replacement for the post at the MeitY, where he also served as Director General of the National Informatics Centre (NIC).

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The transfer comes a month after the IndiaAI Impact Summit, which brought together global and technology leaders under one roof, but also drew criticism over logistical lapses and security issues.

On the other hand, the transfer comes at a time when the NTA is facing increased scrutiny over how national-level computer-based exams are being conducted. Therefore, Singh will be taking a challenging role with the transfer.

The transfer comes as a broader set of senior-level government appointments approved by the ACC. Other transfers include Chanchal Kumar, a 1992-batch IAS officer of Bihar cadre, as the new information and broadcasting secretary.

Sanjay Lohiya is appointed as secretary, Ministry of Mines, and as special secretary, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance.

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With NTA gaining a new leader, the tech industry will be watching closely to see who takes the helm at MeitY to navigate the next phase of India’s digital transformation.