India biggest Netflix viewer globally; Raat Akeli Hai most popular thriller

India has the highest viewership of films globally on Netflix. Over the last year, 80 per cent of Netflix subscribers in India chose to watch a film every week, according to Netflix India vice president for content, Monika Shergill.

The most popular thriller film in India was Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Raat Akeli Hai while movies like Chris Hemsworth's Extraction and The Old Guard remained the most popular action movies. Pankaj Tripathi's Ludo remained the most watched comedy film.

Allu Arjun's blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was among the many Indian films that featured in the top 10 films row. Tamil film Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, Malayalam film Kappela and Telugu film Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya were some other films that made it to the top 10 row.

Shergill further stated in her blog that consumption of content in genres like kids, non-fiction and Korean drama is seeing strong growth. "The viewing for non-fiction series on Netflix in India grew more than 250 per cent in 2020 over 2019... Documentary viewing also grew more than 100 per cent in 2020 over 2019, 'Bad Boy Billionaires', 'The Social Dilemma' and 'Money Heist: The Phenomenon' were the most popular documentaries on Netflix in India this year," she stated in her blog.

Most popular non-fiction shows included Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Indian Matchmaking and Too Hot to Handle whereas Korean dramas saw a growth of over 370 per cent in 2020 as viewers binge watched titles like 'Start-up', 'The King: Eternal Monarch', 'Kingdom (S2)' and 'It's Okay to Not be Okay'.

Viewership of kids' titles in India grew over 100 per cent in 2020 over 2019. 'Dark' was on the Top 10 row in India for 95 days whereas Money Heist stayed there for 170 days. Most popular anime titles in India this year were Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back-Evolution, Blood of Zeus and One-Punch Man (S2).

