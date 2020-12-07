Anil Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap engage in nasty war of words on Twitter; here's why

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and actor Anil Kapoor engaged in an ugly fight on Twitter and questioned each other's careers. It all began when Kapoor congratulated his Dil Dhadakne Do co-star Shefali Shah and the team of Delhi Crime web series which recently won 48th International Emmy Awards.

In the microblogging site, Kapoor wrote, "I've said it once and I'll say it again because they absolutely deserve it! Congratulations to the Delhi Crime team! Nice to finally see more of our people get international recognition. Sefali Shah #WelcomeToHollywood".





To which Kashyap took a jibe on Kapoor and wrote, "Nice to see some deserving people get international recognition. Waise, aapka Oscar kidhar hain (Where is your Oscar)? No? Achha...nomination?"

Subsequently, Kapoor responded by writing, "The closest you have come to an Oscar is watching Slumdog Millionaire win Oscars on TV. #TumseNaHoPayega," on Twitter.

Kashyap then reminded Kapoor that he was the second choice for Slumdog Millionaire, and the film was first offered to Shah Ruh Khan. "Says the k-k-k-ing of hand-me-down films. Weren't you the second choice for this film also?" Kashyap wrote to Kapoor.

"Hand-me-down or pick-me-up: I don't care. Work is work. Tumhare jaise kaam dhoondte waqt baal toh nahi nochne padte (At least I don't have to tear my hair looking for work). #actorlife," Kapoor wrote. To which Kashyap replied, "Sir, you don't talk about hair. Aapko toh apne baal ke dum pe roles milte hain (You get roles only because of your hair). #BaalBaalBaloo #TheJungleLife".

Kapoor told Kashyap that one requires 'serious skills' to have a four-decade-long career in films like his. "Beta, you need serious skills to have a career like mine. Aise hi nahi chal rahi humari gaadi 40 saal se (There is a reason why my engine has been running for the last 40 years). #TheRealAK".

And then, Kashyap posted a picture of some of Kapoor's latest films which did not do well at the box office and responded by saying, "Sir har 40 saal purani gaadi ko vintage nahi kehte. Kuch ko khatara bhi kehte hain (Sir, not every old car is called vintage. Some are just junk). #retirementcalling."

"Abe meri gaadi 40 saal chali toh chali, teri toh abhi tak garage se hi nahi nikli hai (At least my car has been running for 40 years, yours is yet to come out of the garage). #thenationhasspoken," Anil Kapoor wrote. Anurag replied, "Agar gaadi Race 3 ki ho toh ((If it is the Race 3 car, then) it's better that it stays in the garage only. #havemercy."

Thereafter, Kapoor compared the box office collections of Race 3 from Kashyap's Bombay Velvet to take a dig at the filmmaker.

Kapoor wrote, "#neverforget Bombay velvet Box Office Returns = 43 Crore. Race 3 Box Office Returns = 300 Crore".

Kapoor replied, "The only reason why I'm crying is that I agreed to do this film with you. But don't worry, I'm going to have the last laugh. #gameon".

It was later revealed by Bollywood actors that the Twitter spat between Kashyap and Kapoor was a promotional stunt for their upcoming film "AK VS AK". The film has been directed by Vikramaditya Motwane.

In AK vs AK, Anurag Kashyap and Anil Kapoor are pitted against each other. Kashyap plays a disgraced filmmaker who kidnaps the daughter of an actor, played by Kapoor, and films the search for her in real-time.

