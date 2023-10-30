India is global leader in AI skill penetration: Stanford University’s AI Index Report 2023

Stanford University’s AI Index Report 2023 has revealed India's role in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) revolution. The report cites data from LinkedIn showing that India is a leader when it comes to AI skills as it has the highest AI skill penetration rates in the world. Additionally, in 2022, Indian software developers contributed to a big chunk (around 24.2 per cent) of AI projects on GitHub.



Former NITI Aayog CEO, Amitabh Kant shared his optimism about India’s growing steps in the field of AI on the basis of the new report. He said that India's brightest minds are shaping AI and using it to tackle global challenges like health, education, and nutrition.





In his tweet on X, he said, “India’s brightest minds are shaping Artificial Intelligence (AI) development and steering its application towards addressing global challenges of health, education and nutrition. In the sixth edition of the AI Index Report by Stanford, India emerged as the leader in AI skill penetration rates.LinkedIn has a way to measure how common various AI-related skills are across different jobs. This is called the AI skill penetration rate. As of 2022, the three countries or regions with the highest AI skill penetration rates were India (3.2), the United States (2.2), and Germany (1.7).

Kant emphasised that we need to make sure this talent pool has access to reliable data and computing power. This will help establish India as a hub for AI research.



GitHub Projects



GitHub is a place where people store their software projects. These projects can include things like the source code, documentation, configuration files, and images. Since 2011, the number of AI-related GitHub projects has been growing. It went from 1,536 in 2011 to 347,934 in 2022.



In 2022, a lot of GitHub AI projects (24.2%) were contributed by software developers in India. The next most represented areas were the European Union and the United Kingdom (17.3%), and then the United States (14.0%). The share of American GitHub AI projects has been going down since 2016.



Kant further said, “As of 2022, a significant percentage of AI projects on GitHub were contributed by Indian software developers (24.2%). While tapping this talent pool we must facilitate access to reliable data and computing power. This will establish India as an AI research hub.”

