India reduced 90,000 tCO2 emissions, saved Rs 400 cr in Bio-Aviation Turbine Fuel, says Ministry of Civil Aviation

The aviation sector is one of the biggest contributors of Green House Gases (GHG), which is hard to abate. But in sync with India’s efforts to reduce its carbon emissions, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has undertaken many measures to reduce GHG, which also helps in saving costs. Flexible Use of Airspace (FUA), that allows commercial flights to fly over restricted zones with prior approval from defence authorities, has helped India save cost and emissions. The implementation of FUA has now helped India with the cumulative reduction in carbon emissions of approximately 90,000 tCO2 (metric tons of carbon dioxide-equivalent) in addition to the cumulative saving of approximately Rs 400 crore on Bio-Aviation Turbine Fuel expenses since implementation in August 2020, said the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Besides savings in FUA, implementing Central Air Traffic Flow Management (C-ATFM) has also been beneficial. This management technique is helping AAI to manage air traffic flows strategically in the Indian sky, resulting in reduced delays & holding and optimisation of capacity, leading to a reduction in fuel consumption and GHG emissions. Operational since January 2017, India became the 7th country in the world (after USA, Europe, Australia, South Africa, Japan and Brazil) to implement the Air Traffic Flow Control Measures across the country. “Even this has resulted in an estimated saving of approximately 2141 tonnes of ATF during the calendar year 2022, which resulted in the reduction in carbon emission by approximately 6767 tCO2,” noted the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Additional steps have been taken for encouraging the usage of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). According to the Ministry of Aviation, International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has launched the Carbon Offsetting & Reduction Scheme for Aviation (CORSIA) to reduce emissions from international aviation which require offsetting of emissions above a baseline value. CORSIA Scheme is envisaged in 3 phases: The pilot and first phases are voluntary phases whereas the second phase is mandatory for all the ICAO member States. “As the government of India has decided not to participate in the voluntary phases of CORSIA., the offsetting requirements under CORSIA for Indian carriers will start from 2027,” said the ministry.

To promote sustainable development in the aviation sector and reduce carbon emissions at airports, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has organized knowledge-sharing sessions to standardize the Carbon Accounting and Reporting framework of Indian Airports as well as to create awareness on Climate Change mitigation. The ministry has also advised all the operational Brownfield Airports and upcoming Greenfield Airports operators to work towards achieving Carbon Neutrality & Net Zero which inter-alia includes use of 100 per cent Green Energy, get accreditation by Airports Council International through empanelled verifiers and adopting Carbon Mitigation Measures as well as Carbon Management plans with milestones.

Also Read: Flipkart introduces Exchange Program for used air conditioners